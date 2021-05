I guess it’s something of progress that the news of the Oakland A’s doing the ol’ “starting to look around” thing to get their partner to pay more attention to them was met with a basic shrug by most everyone. Because it’s so familiar, so predictable, all part of the cycle. Whenever a team is looking for a new stadium, and more importantly to not have to pay for it, they’ll always let slip that they’re talking to other cities who might give them the freebies they seek. It’s all part of the choreography.