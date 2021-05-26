newsbreak-logo
Battlefield 6: Entire Trailer Leaks Online

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire Battlefield 6 reveal trailer has reportedly leaked online. After weeks of leaked images, audio, and snippets of the reveal trailer surfacing on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, the entire trailer, complete with both video and audio, has leaked online. Unfortunately, though, the footage is potato quality and has a large troll watermark over it. Not only do these two qualities prevent it from being very revealing, but there doesn't appear to be much to reveal. There's no gameplay or hint at the narrative. The only real takeaway is that the game is set in the future, but not the far-flung future.

comicbook.com
