Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been killing it as of late and with the uptick in new releases, it is easy to see how West has effectively become a multi-billionaire. One of the shoes that have been impressing fans as of late is none other than the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which officially made its debut last year. This is a shoe that fans had been waiting a long time for and it hasn't disappointed. We have seen various new colorways make their way to the market and it seems like more are on the horizon.