Floral 5′ x 8′ Area Rug Just $42 Shipped on Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It was just a regular Tuesday night when my sister walked in and changed my life forever. (Okay, that was very dramatic, but it was a Tuesday night.) As she placed her bags on the table, she proceeded to open the small package she had been carrying in the crook of her arm and pulled out two shiny blue … things. “What’s that?” I asked. “I saw this reusable lint roller online and thought I’d give it a try. Here, I got one for you, too,” she said. I took one look at the sticky little roller and got to work on my lint- (and dog hair-) covered leggings. Ever since that night, the iLifeTech Reusable Lint Roller has become a dedicated part of my everyday routine — and I’m never going back.