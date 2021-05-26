Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.