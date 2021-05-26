newsbreak-logo
The Nike Kyrie Low 4 To Be Featured In The 2021 N7 Collection

Cover picture for the articleAlthough its early on in the Playoffs, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets simply appear to be the team to beat as they’ve handled their first round opponents with shocking ease thus far. There’s still a long way to go in the “second season”, and we can surely expected KAI to lace up some exciting colorways of his footwear as the nations eyes are on the Nets’ star-studded games (he’s already worn the “Weatherman” Kyrie 7 in Game 1). Possibly next in line for his Playoff sneaker rotation is the Kyrie Low 4 N7, seen here for the first time.

