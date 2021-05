Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say.Authorities say that three people were left critically injured when violence broke out in the Washington Park neighbourhood of the state’s capital Providence.Police say that the shooting was part of an “ongoing feud” involving groups known by officials and started on Thursday evening when a drive-by shooting targeted a home in the city.Gunfire was then returned from the property towards the vehicle, with dozens of shots being fired in total.At least a dozen Providence Police Department cars were parked outside the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital, reports...