Five Yamaha R1 race bikes will take to the track at Motorland Aragon tomorrow morning for the first WorldSBK race weekend of the 2021 season. While everyone is happy to resume racing after such a long winter break, there is some apprehension too. While preseason testing has been overwhelmingly positive, this weekend will provide the first real opportunity to measure fully the effectiveness of the winter development program, as the Yamaha R1 goes up against its rivals at a race for the first time this season.