Remembering our vets

As someone who was a police officer, I feel it was time to comment on this ridiculous series of articles. First off, the Aspen Daily News and others need to stop with the phrase “Black Man” and just use “man.” Obviously he scared or harassed the woman running the fuel station — why hasn’t the paper’s reporter interviewed her? Next, when I am or anyone else is contacted by the police, how about just complying? When we are asked for identification we are required to provide it to the officers. If and when we are told we are under arrest, turn around and place your hands behind your back and be handcuffed, don’t run, fight or do anything but comply — maybe that should be taught in schools.