Aspen, CO

Remembering our vets

Aspen Times
 13 days ago

In memory, American flags will be posted on the graves of our departed veterans lying at rest in Ute, Aspen Grove, and Red Butte cemeteries in Aspen and Fairview Cemetery in Basalt. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the traditional memorial wreath will be placed in silence at the Pitkin County Veterans Memorial in Aspen.

Aspen, CO
Government
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Pitkin, CO
City
Basalt, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Pitkin County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Basalt, CO
Government
Aspen, CO
Aspen Times

Opposition to Ascendigo plan about appropriateness, not the nonprofit

This is in response to Dan Perl’s letter in support of the Ascendigo proposed location in Missouri Heights (“Let’s stand behind Ascendigo”). It saddens me that Mr. Perl has not read the many letters written by the Missouri Heights community in support of the Ascendigo mission and the mission of the many organizations that support those with disabilities. Many people who live in Missouri Heights work and volunteer at many of those wonderful organizations.
Basalt, CO
Vail Daily

High-altitude training and a Basalt military connection

Local public relations firm owner Sheryl Barto and retired Lt. Col. Dick Merritt have enjoyed a relationship that has included the two working together at a horse-therapy program for people with autism and veterans with PTSD since 2016. The Roaring Fork Valley can do that — bring people from different...
Aspen, CO
Aspen Times

Thanks, Aspen Fire Department, for making this mom's day

A gigantic thank you to the for the beautiful Mother’s Day flowers — you made my day!. This thoughtful, kind and generous gesture makes me proud to be a member of the Aspen community. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your...
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

A beautiful setting

As the snow melts and Aspen readies for summer, a big thank you to City Market for their upgrade this past year. Many will remember the beautiful spring blooms of the fruit trees several years ago, but the bears put an end to those and wear and tear had the structure around the parking in disrepair. Thanks to store manager John Hailey’s work with Misty Herman in the central office in Grand Junction, the present plan was developed and there is now a nice looking and functional structure.
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

What to do?

I read with chagrin the announcement by the Aspen Music Festival of their intention to limit seating on the Karetsky Lawn to 90 pods of four persons each at a performance cost of $25-$50 per. Has anyone discussed this with Mrs. Karetsky who so generously donated millions to the Music Associates of Aspen to ensure free public access to the music tent lawn?
Pitkin County, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, May 15

The reopening of Sky Mountain Park to recreational use on Sunday will coincide with the launch of a public survey to solicit feedback about the popular open space, according to a Pitkin County news release. It has been 10 years since the heart of the park debuted to public use,...
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: Welcome to the boomtown

Just by looking around Aspen it seems we have ourselves a good old-fashioned boomtown on our hands right now. Real estate and construction are obviously the big driving factors, with a trickle-down effect adding financial buoyancy to just about every conceivable cottage industry. When I look at the exorbitant prices, I feel a bemused detachment from and indifference to the hundreds of millions of dollars. Nothing in Aspen surprises me anymore.
Garfield County, CO
Aspen Daily News

On Michael Francisco's arrest

As someone who was a police officer, I feel it was time to comment on this ridiculous series of articles. First off, the Aspen Daily News and others need to stop with the phrase “Black Man” and just use “man.” Obviously he scared or harassed the woman running the fuel station — why hasn’t the paper’s reporter interviewed her? Next, when I am or anyone else is contacted by the police, how about just complying? When we are asked for identification we are required to provide it to the officers. If and when we are told we are under arrest, turn around and place your hands behind your back and be handcuffed, don’t run, fight or do anything but comply — maybe that should be taught in schools.
Pitkin County, CO
Aspen Daily News

Top-notch choice

Recognition to Matt Langhorst for his wisdom and foresight in the hiring of Liz Mauro to be the city of Glenwood Springs Landfill manager. Liz Mauro was previously the project and compliance manager of compost operations, and supervisor at Pitkin County Landfill. Liz oversaw storm-water compliance, biosolids reporting, compost facility management, compliance for landfill leachate, hazardous waste collection, construction waste management and noxious weed compliance, enforcement and education. Liz has been a lab technician for five years, wastewater treatment operator for seven years and land manager for two years in Pitkin County. I am positive Pitkin County is sad to see her go. She left them in good hands and good condition. Glenwood Springs Landfill is in gratitude of her expertise. I think Matt Langhorst understands how valuable her experience and knowledge are in the very real movement of climate change.
Carbondale, CO
soprissun.com

Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 13, 2021

Aspen Art Museum’s “Teen Curators” exhibits are on display. Glenwood Spring High School presents “Everybody Has a Story to Tell,” a show curated by Annika Bucchin, through May 14. Meanwhile, Rifle Public Library shows Lily McCann-Klausz’s “What Does Gender Mean to You?” with additional submissions open through May 24. For more info, visit aspenartmuseum.org.
Carbondale, CO
Aspen Daily News

'Irrational exuberance' comes to Carbondale

The handy hands-free Bluetooth connection between my mobile phone and my car is a thing of technological beauty. For me, it’s new — but hey, I’m old and behind the times. I get a new vehicle once every 15 years or so, and the last time I bought a car, CD players were still standard equipment.
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

Hope for the Isis

I was pleased to read Jon Busch’s letter regarding the Isis. The Wheeler Board does an excellent job. If the management of the Isis, with access to part of the RETT fund, is paired with the Wheeler we might see a very good solution. I am sure Jon and Aspen Film would be happy to work with this. Bringing in a developer and refiguring the physical design would not be in Aspen’s best interest. The Isis is a theater experience and breaking it up with any commercial space would be a lasting shame. The Isis is a jewel in Aspen’s crown. Let’s let it continue to shine.
Aspen, CO
Aspen Daily News

Critical race theory should be taught

Ignorance is bliss; it is also dangerous. Aspen School District leaders, David Baugh and Sarah Strassburger, have stated they are not teaching “critical race theory” to Aspen students and that they “do not endorse or support this position.” Baugh claims that critical race theory is “not a useful construct…in the classroom.”
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Insights from the Vail Valley – By Scott N. Miller. The pandemic influx will change the dynamic of the Vail Valley. People are flocking to the mountains. But it’s probably too soon to see what long-term effects that migration will have. The town of Vail has seen a lot of home sales over the past year, after the local market dropped precipitously in the second quarter of 2020.
Carbondale, CO
kdnk.org

Wednesday Community Calendar

The KDNK Community Calendar for Wednesday, May 12th is underwritten by Basalt Regional Library, welcoming you back into the library to browse for materials or for computer use. Library hours are back to Monday through Thursday, 10 AM-7 PM, Friday and Saturday, 10 AM-5 PM, and Sunday from Noon to 5. Learn more at basaltlibrary.org. For a list of today's events, like Carbondale Clay Center’s Annual Pairings Exhibition, click here.