newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers Series Adds Seven to Cast

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of basketball's most revered and dominated dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court. Cochrane will appear as Jerry Tarkanian, the coach of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels; Burstein will play Vic Weiss, the manager and childhood best friend of Tarkanian; Aarn plays the hulking, lovable oaf Mark Landsberger; Gibson is Debbie Allen, a bright young star reaching new heights in her career; Hodge plays R...

www.lakers365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Los Angeles#Star#Hbo S Los Angeles Lakers#Unlv Runnin#R#Childhood Best Friend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: The key to beating the Warriors in the play-in

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on a layup past Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Staples Center on February 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Predicting the play-in games and awards

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 24: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter at American Airlines Center on April 24, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max orders Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles about Black 20-somethings in L.A.

The reality show will offer "an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles," per Deadline. "The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up."
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Los Angeles Lakers will dismantle the Golden State Warriors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 04: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on May 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBAFOX Sports

Is the play-in round the best path for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Sometimes, you have to lose in order to win. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a peculiar spot with two games left in the regular season. They will enter the 2020-21 NBA postseason as either the 6-seed or the 7-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, meaning regardless of where they land, they will be on the road in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 people that deserve most credit for no. 1 defense

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with head coach Frank Vogel # of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on February 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Players who will shock casual NBA fans in the playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 15: LeBron James #23 and Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after a play in the game against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

5 greatest playoff scorers in Los Angeles Lakers history

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. The reigning NBA champions have 17 NBA titles under their belt and many phenomenal players gave their absolute best to make this possible. From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to LeBron James, there have been numerous talents who have worn the purple and gold jersey during their careers.
NBAlakers365.com

LeBron James upgraded to ‘questionable’ as Los Angeles Lakers visit Indiana Pacers

LeBron James could return for the Los Angeles Lakers as they seek their fourth consecutive victory, visiting an Indiana Pacers team on Saturday evening that is battling for Play-In Tournament position. The Lakers (40-30) ripped off three straight home wins, a run capped on Wednesday when a shorthanded line-up edged the Houston Rockets 124-122 in the second half of a back-to-back.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers end season with win over New Orleans Pelicans

May 16, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports. The regular season is now over for the Los...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Los Angeles Lakers need less Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently down 1-0 in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. While it is no time to panic quite yet, the Lakers must win Game 2 to avoid falling into a 2-0 pit, which will be hard to dig out of if they continue to play as they did in Game 1.
NBAraptorsrapture.com

How the Toronto Raptors’ fight broke the Los Angeles Lakers

The Toronto Raptors met up with the Los Angeles Lakers twice last season, and both matchups featured some sort of must-see event take place. In the second meeting, Kyle Lowry and the offense caught fire in awe-inspiring fashion, and their first meeting featured one of the bigger fights you’ll see all season long.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Player grades for the 2020-21 regular season

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 18: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand attended for the national anthem before the NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) So...
NBAlakeshowlife.com

LeBron bails out the Los Angeles Lakers in Play-In matchup over Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in the NBA Play-In Tournament despite finishing the season on a five-game winning streak. They found themselves in a matchup with the Golden State Warriors that was television matchup gold for the NBA. Both teams put on a show and it went down to the last minute!
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Los Angeles Lakers host Golden State in play-in game

Problem is, technically, they're not in the playoffs yet — and they need a win in the play-in round, Wednesday or Friday if necessary, just to get back to the postseason and have a chance to defend their championship. James said he considers Curry the MVP of the NBA this season. He's eager to cross paths in a big-time moment with Curry and the Warriors once again, and said he'll take a playoff-game approach to the play-in.