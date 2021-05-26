newsbreak-logo
Kids

Check Your Health: Vaccinating children age 12 and older for COVID-19

By Katherine Siefert
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — All Utahns age 12 and older can now be vaccinated for COVID-19. This is an exciting and important step in the fight to end the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines are not only incredibly effective at preventing sickness, hospitalization, and death, but will help our children return to their normal activities at school and with their peers. Recent studies show the vaccines work against the new variants of the virus identified so far and prevent transmission of the virus to other people. Young people who choose to get vaccinated and parents who choose to have their children vaccinated, not only protect themselves and their children from the virus, but also help protect those in our community who may be more vulnerable or who are unable to get vaccinated right now.

