Derrick Rose says crowd’s treatment of Trae Young was tame compared to his experiences: ‘The league got so soft’

By STEFAN BONDY
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Derrick Rose has been around long enough to remember crowds and atmospheres like Game 1 being the norm. Specifically, as a member of the Bulls who ventured into hostile environments like Boston and Cleveland, Rose recalled the trash-talking, the heckling, even beer spilled on family members. And...

