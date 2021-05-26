newsbreak-logo
‘Scuba-diving’ lizards are real — and here’s why their underwater trick is special

By Katie Camero
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

With a GoPro and some patience, biology professor Lindsey Swierk discovered a Costa Rican Anolis lizard in 2019 deploying a bubble horn on its snout underwater. The reptile wasn’t preparing for battle, but rather “rebreathing” air it exhaled that got trapped in an invisible layer between its skin and surrounding water.

www.thenewstribune.com
