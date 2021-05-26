newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watsonville, CA

El Sistema plans summer music programs for PVUSD students

By Johanna Miller
pajaronian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—Since 2017, Pajaro Valley Unified School District (PVUSD) has partnered with nonprofit El Sistema Santa Cruz/Pajaro Valley to bring music education and performance to local students. During the pandemic, El Sistema has continued its work both virtually and in-person, with small cohorts of students signed up through PVUSD’s Safe Spaces...

pajaronian.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Education
Santa Cruz, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Education
City
Pajaro, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Summer Music#Arts Education#Community Schools#Community Education#High School Students#Pvusd#Safe Spaces#Gault Elementary School#Duncan Holbert School#Extended Learning#Everyone#Elsistemasantacruz Org#Rolling Hills#Summer Programs#Instructors#Ensembles#Curriculum#District Schools#Academics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Gault Elementary fifth graders to benefit from Bookshop Santa Cruz gift cards

SANTA CRUZ – A Santa Cruz woman has raised money to provide gift cards from a local bookshop to graduating fifth graders at Gault Elementary. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Anna Paganelli raised $1,625 via the fundraising website GoFundMe. Paganelli will use the money to purchase $25 gift cards at Bookshop Santa Cruz, which will be presented to every Gault fifth grader at their graduation ceremony on May 26.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

UC Santa Cruz undergrads provide books to kids with incarcerated family member

SANTA CRUZ – A UC Santa Cruz junior has led the charge in the effort to provide books for children in criminal legal system-impacted families. The Walls to Bridges Book Project is a program that helps incarcerated parents give the gift of reading to their children from inside prison walls. The program was started by Walls to Bridges, a program that aims to bridge communication between incarcerated parents and their children.
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

Watsonville charter school moving downtown by October

WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to give temporary space to a new charter school as it prepares to move into its own space by October. PVUSD Chief Business Officer Clint Rucker told the trustees that Watsonville Prep School, run by...
Watsonville, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Heroes in Prevention Honored by PVPSA

Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance will honor the 2021 Heroes In Prevention Award winners at a virtual ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on Zoom and Facebook Live. Awards will go to Dori Rose Inda, Andrew Martinez, Lupita Rojas, Jacob Martinez, Karina Alvarez, and the Watsonville Campesino Appreciation...
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

This Week in Pajaro Valley’s Past, May 14

The program “Home Independent Study” is open in the PV School District at Alianza Elementary School. The 90-plus students enrolled in it are free to explore their own learning styles, interests and ideas while keeping within state and district guidelines. All district students are eligible; they need only be committed, along with their parents, to completing all their assigned work and meeting with district teachers on a regular basis. “Lack of socialization (with home study) is a myth,” said Sandy Lansdale, whose two children are in the program. She and her children also meet twice a week with a group of eight other families for field trips. Vicky Carr, the program’s lead teacher, said home study builds character and independence. “Unfortunately,” said Carr, “some parents who truly believe that this is the right way may have other responsibilities.” She hopes to launch a program next year combining days of school class time with home time, providing parents some relief, and students a more structured setting.
Watsonville, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Community members launch a campaign to recall Georgia Acosta from the Pajaro Valley Unified school board.

On Monday, May 10, Watsonville community members published a notice of their intent to recall Georgia Acosta from the Pajaro Valley Unified School District board of trustees. The effort comes four months after she was part of an effort to oust Michelle Rodriguez as district superintendent, a decision that was reversed by fellow board members five days later.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Calendar of Events | May 13 to May 20, 2021

This is a free event. However, donations are greatly encouraged and appreciated. The Cabrillo College Jazz Ensemble will be playing live on youtube at this link here. Top Dog Film Festival is a virtual screening you can rent for 48 hours starting May 14 to May 24. $1 per ticket...
Santa Cruz, CAUC Santa Cruz

Alumna Reyna Grande wins Latino Spirit Award for Achievement in Literature & Advocacy

UC Santa Cruz alumna Reyna Grande (Kresge '99, B.A. creative writing, film & video) has received a 2021 Latino Spirit Award from the California Latino Legislative Caucus. Grande joins a diverse group of 10 Latino leaders from throughout California and across various professions who have been selected for the honor this year. She received her award for Achievement in Literature & Advocacy.
Santa Cruz, CApdga.com

Santa Cruz Masters Cup Designated as Phase 2 Event

The Santa Cruz Masters Cup has been designated and will be operating in phase 2 of the PDGA Elite Series COVID-19 Policies & Best Practices Document. The phase 2 overview provides important highlights of the full policy for quicker reference and can be found at the end of the policy document, along with all other COVID-19 information pertaining to the PDGA Elite Series. For complete COVID-19 Policy information, please visit the Elite Series COVID-19 Overview Webpage.
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Monolith installations urge community to vaccinate against Covid-19

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Over the past few weeks, monolith displays urging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 have popped up across Santa Cruz County. The installations were organized by Crush Covid, a local group of volunteers made up of retired women (many with backgrounds in healthcare), and young people from UC Santa Cruz and local nonprofits. The group aims to help the county reach herd immunity, which will occur when 80-85% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Community Bridges, Salud Para La Gente join forces in vaccination effort

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Community Bridges and Salud Para La Gente are joining forces in order to help individuals looking to get an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine. Through Community Bridges’ (CB) bilingual Bridges to Access Vaccine Helpline and Salud Para La Gente’s vaccination clinics, the agencies are aiming to get the vaccine to as many people in the community as possible. CB vaccine helpline staff and volunteers will facilitate vaccine appointments for the public at Salud Para La Gente’s vaccine clinics.
Watsonville, CAediblemontereybay.com

Shef Brings Innovative Cookbook Lounge and More to Watsonville

May 11, 2021 – Enter the Lorax. If you’re picturing an orange fellow of modest height and immodest mustache, you might be surprised. This particular Lorax favors bangs over bushy eyebrows, and wears aprons and overalls rather than, well, nothing at all. But they both are Earth-first and animated in...
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Editorial | ‘Reopened’ schools a work in concept

If you thought the vast majority of students have return to full-time in person instruction in recent weeks, think again. Many families are still choosing to keep their kids at home. The reasons are complex, but data from around the state and from Santa Cruz County’s largest school district, show...
Santa Cruz County, CAmyscottsvalley.com

COUNTY LIBRARIES PARTNER ON BOOK TO ACTION SUMMER SERIES

Watsonville Public Library and Santa Cruz Public Libraries Invite the Entire County to READ, ACT, and DISCUSS the Book Dear America. May 7, 2021 – Santa Cruz County, CA – The Watsonville and Santa Cruz Public Libraries invite all teens and adults in Santa Cruz County to participate in Book to Action. Book to Action is an initiative for libraries to connect with their communities to tackle important issues and encourage reading, discussion, and action. For centuries, Santa Cruz County has attracted immigrants from across the world. This summer, your libraries have partnered with other community organizations to create a Book to Action Series for adults and teens that examines themes of equity, immigration, citizenship, and identity.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Sign of times offers reminder about COVID-19

Seven huge double-sided posters, including this one on Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz, have been placed in strategic locations throughout the county to remind people that returning to pre-pandemic life can only happen if we attain community immunity to COVID-19. Dubbed the monoliths, the signs communicate the message that we can’t arrive at a “new normal” until 80-85% of Santa Cruz County residents are vaccinated. The monoliths have a dynamic presentation that will change to indicate the continually increasing percentage of vaccinated county residents. A small team of volunteers erected the signs and also placed companion posters inside Bookshop Santa Cruz and in a Pacific Avenue window of the Rittenhouse Building. According to Caroline Bliss-Isberg, “The intent of the endeavor is to give support our county government agencies and health care professionals in the battle to eliminate COVID-19, just like polio, smallpox and whooping cough. The project is the work of local individuals who met through the Women’s March and Santa Cruz Indivisible and have formed a team called CRUSH COVID.” (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Big birthdays: Celebration in the time of COVID

SANTA CRUZ — Against all odds, two seniors in Santa Cruz are celebrating living into their hundredth year and beyond in 2021, including Watsonville resident Asenath “Sena” Knornschild and Santa Cruz resident Mary Du Bois. Knornschild rings in 100 approximately 80 years after moving to the area. A native of...