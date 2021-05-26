Take an adventure, remember heroes this Memorial Day
One of my favorite memories growing up was the High Adventure Canoe trip to Maine I took with scout Troop 315. I was 14 years old, and clearly the youngest and smallest in the crew. I had held my own canoeing. When the layover day arrived we were scheduled to go to a waterfall that fed a great white water run and paddle them in two-man duckies (small rubber canoes). I was crushed when all the older scouts paired off with one another and left me by myself.www.oldhamera.com