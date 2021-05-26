Take an adventure, remember heroes this Memorial Day

There’s so much history to Edinburgh that it would be impossible to get around even half the city in a day, so we’ve broken it down into one manageable chunk. One of the city’s most remarkable streets, architecturally at least, is York Place. This street has seen many changes in its time, but still boasts some absolutely beautiful 18th-century buildings. If you find yourself with a gap in the rain and an hour to spare, then take yourself out on a tour of the fascinating York Place.