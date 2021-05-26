Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Crash Makes For Tough Morning Commute

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHEIM TOWNSHIP – A two-vehicle crash in Lancaster caused traffic headaches this morning. Around 7 a.m., police responded to the scene at Route 30 East and Fruitville Pike and discovered a dump truck, fully loaded with stone, partially rolled over onto a passenger car. Both drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles and needed to be extricated. Investigators determined that both vehicles were eastbound on Route 30. The dump truck attempted to change lanes and struck the passenger car. The load inside the rear of the dump truck shifted, causing the vehicle to list to one side. The truck then tipped over on the driver’s side, ultimately landing on the roof of the passenger car. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused Route 30 East to completely shut and remain that way for several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

wdac.com
#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#Traffic Police#Traffic Lanes#Passenger Vehicles#Manheim Township Police#Traffic Headaches#Investigators#Load#Area Hospitals#Stone
