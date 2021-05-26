Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

One Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Available At Park City Center

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER – The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center will begin offering limited appointments for the single-dose “Janssen” COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. The center at the former Bon-Ton in Park City Center will continue to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. However, the single-dose Janssen vaccine will be offered in limited quantities during three special clinics at the center. The Janssen vaccine clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27; from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4; and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. About 800 Janssen vaccine doses will be administered across those three days with 240 appointments available tomorrow. Persons 18 and older who are interested in the Janssen vaccine can register and schedule an appointment online at VaccinateLancaster.org and selecting the “Janssen Vaccinate Lancaster” option. Scheduling is also available by phone at 717-588-1020. When calling, individuals must state that they want to schedule an appointment for the Janssen vaccine.

wdac.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Lancaster County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lancaster County, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Lancaster County, PA
Vaccines
Lancaster, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccination#Vaccine Doses#Vaccinatelancaster Org#Bon Ton#Park City Center#Limited Appointments#Community#Scheduling#Limited Quantities#Phone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Posted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Doceo opens larger office in Lancaster County

Doceo has relocated it Lancaster County service center. The company has moved Lancaster County location into a larger service center at 1697 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. The new 1,856-square-foot sales and service center opened last month. Doceo relocated the office from Highland Drive in West Hempfield Township. “The decision...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Online

Pa. Department of Health not a good model [letter]

There seems to be a groundswell of support for the creation of a Lancaster County health department. Should a proposed Lancaster County health department share any characteristics with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, count me as opposed. The state department has, in my view, stonewalled, obfuscated and prevaricated its way...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Stolen Berks County ambulance found in Lancaster County: fire department

An ambulance that was stolen out of Berks County on Monday morning was found by an off-duty paramedic in Lancaster County, according to the Reading Fire Department. The ambulance was stolen at around 11:30 a.m. as first responders were inside an apartment building tending for someone who called for help, the fire department said in a post on social media.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania Statetricountyindependent.com

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Willow Street, PAlancasterctc.edu

LCCTC to Continue to Require Face Mask/Shields

To the faculty, staff, and administration at the Lancaster County CTC,. Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and the PA Departments of Health and of Education released updates to their guidelines regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated people. As of today, all of these groups now state that public schools should continue their COVID-19 prevention strategies through the end of the school year.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

West Donegal updates on unanimous objection to county health department at county supervisors meeting

When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, May 10. What happened: Supervisor Ralph Horne and Township Manager John Yoder represented West Donegal at an April 29 meeting of the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, where officials in attendance unanimously objected to the formation of a county health department. This is in response to Manheim Township's resolution urging Lancaster County to form a county health department.