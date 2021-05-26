One Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Available At Park City Center

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center will begin offering limited appointments for the single-dose “Janssen” COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. The center at the former Bon-Ton in Park City Center will continue to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. However, the single-dose Janssen vaccine will be offered in limited quantities during three special clinics at the center. The Janssen vaccine clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27; from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4; and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. About 800 Janssen vaccine doses will be administered across those three days with 240 appointments available tomorrow. Persons 18 and older who are interested in the Janssen vaccine can register and schedule an appointment online at VaccinateLancaster.org and selecting the “Janssen Vaccinate Lancaster” option. Scheduling is also available by phone at 717-588-1020. When calling, individuals must state that they want to schedule an appointment for the Janssen vaccine.