(KUTV) — Utah counted 12 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, seven women and five men. The deaths were from around the state but four were from Salt Lake County and three each were from Utah County and Weber County and one each in Box Elder and Washington counties. The Utah Department of Health announced the newly counted deaths and data about the virus as it has every day since March 2020. Deaths suspected from coronavirus, just as other deaths in the state, are investigated before a final cause is determined.