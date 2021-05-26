CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Farmers' Market Vendors & Pre-ordering

meridian.mi.us
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Meridian Township Farm, Food & Crafts Market continues outdoors at the new Marketplace on the Green venue (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos). The Spring Market is open every Saturday 8:00 am to 2:00 pm through October. Multiple precautions have been implemented - including the required wearing of masks which support the CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines.

thehudsonindependent.com

Recipe: Farmers Market Fall Pasta

Before everyone dives into squash recipes, apple pie baking and root vegetable roasts, take time to savor freshly farmed or foraged mushrooms in the fall, and you will relish a taste blast of earthy heaven. An easy sauté with cream or even a few San Marzano tomatoes and a dollop of tomato paste, together with a mélange of diced garlic, shallot, onion or leeks if you wish, will create a sauce redolent of the woods — a preparation to enliven pasta, polenta or even rice.
IRVINGTON, NY
The Eagle-Tribune

Farmers' market in Lawrence a foodie affair

LAWRENCE — As the days grow shorter, local farmers’ markets will soon be coming to a close. Groundwork Lawrence’s farmer’s market, which is open from June 16 to Oct. 30, is no different. Residents flocked to Campagnone North Common Wednesday to take advantage of the locally grown produce. According to...
LAWRENCE, MA
Napa Valley Register

Libations at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

We are fortunate to have vendors at the market to supply us with various sorts of beverages for all times of the day. Naysayer Coffee Roaster provides both coffee to enjoy while at the market and an assortment of roasted coffee beans to take home for the upcoming cool autumn mornings. Triad Bevs sell an assortment of bottled goodness that mixes kombucha, kefir soda and shrubs. Recent flavors include black cherry, strawberry and mango. And Napa Valley Tea Company has a wonderful assortment of tea varieties including herbal chai and berry bunch. The tea can be enjoyed both hot or served over ice.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
cityofhomestead.com

Downtown Homestead Farmer's Market

Homestead is known for its agricultural heritage, so it’s only fitting that a new Farmer’s Market will be coming to Downtown Homestead this fall. The Downtown Farmer’s Market will take place at the City Hall Plaza, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030, every second Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm beginning October 2021 and continuing through April 2022. Visitors to the Downtown Farmer’s Market will be able to enjoy fresh selections of locally grown produce and natural products. In addition to cash and cards, vendors at the Market will also be accepting payments from the SNAP and Fresh Access Bucks (FAB) programs. The Downtown Farmer’s Market is part of the Downtown Homestead revitalization effort and is the result of a partnership between the City of Homestead, Homestead Main Street, and Homestead Station QALICB.
HOMESTEAD, FL
hendersonville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Late summer and early autumn produce continues to mingle on farmers tailgate market tables, giving shoppers a panoply of options. You can get ripe tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, beans, and potatoes alongside winter squash, apples, the earliest sweet potatoes, and hardy greens like kale, collards, arugula, chard, and mustard. With this abundance, you might be thinking about preserving a little bit for later. Not sure where to start? DIY hot sauce is one of the easiest ways to savor local flavor all winter.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WOWT

Last markets of the season at Omaha Farmers Market this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last call for the finals markets of the 2021 season at Omaha Farmers Market!. Starting this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Old Market and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Baxter Area Lot 26, family and friends can pick out the fresh, healthy, and local foods from Nebraska and Iowa producers.
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marinmommies.com

Sunday Marin Farmers Market

The Sunday Marin Farmers Market first opened in 1987, and has grown to become the third largest farmers market in California. Local eaters and visitors alike, convene every Sunday to enjoy the fresh, seasonal harvests of California’s world renowned farms and ranches, as well as discover some of the most sought after prepared foods in the region. Despite gaining recognition throughout the country, the Sunday Civic Center market remains an essential food hub for the local Marin communities and beyond. Featuring nearly 200 local farmers and ranchers, specialty food purveyors, and artisans selling handmade textiles, ceramics, jewelry, and more.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

First dates at the farmer’s market

Sasha Piligian of May Microbakery is part of what market correspondent Gillian Ferguson calls the microbakery movement in Los Angeles — a group of bakers who have gone out on their own to create cottage industries. Piligan is known for her layer cakes made with seasonal produce. Her fall cakes include Carrot Coriander and Turmeric, Passion Fruit Vanilla White Chocolate, and Chocolate Date Tahini, for which she is folding Halaway dates into the buttercream, creating a caramel chew. Also, Alvaro Bautista calls end-of-season barhi dates “liquid gold.” His family grows varieties that ripen on the trees up to 60 feet high.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chelseaupdate.com

Fall Bounty at the Saturday Farmers Market

Come visit the Chelsea Farmers Market Saturday at Palmer Commons for all sorts of fresh foods. The market runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be open outdoors through the end of October. All the freshly harvested produce of the season will be available including peppers, squash, cauliflower, onions, leeks,...
CHELSEA, MI
FOX 21 Online

Active Adventures: Superior Farmers’ Market

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Active Adventures we stop by the Superior Farmer’s Market to check out what they have to offer in the homestretch of the harvest season. In addition to locally grown produce and meat products, you can also check out a variety of home crafts including handmade winter gear to prep for winter. Prepare to spend more time than expected at the Superior Farmer’s Market due to all the smiles and friendly conversations to be had with local farmers and crafters.
SUPERIOR, WI
Times Union

Farmers market spotlight: Pawpaws

In this, the final edition of our Farmers Market Spotlight series, we feature a food item that’s available at a Capital Region farmers market, but usually not supermarkets, and offer tips on how to cook with it. This week: Pawpaws. Spotlight: Pawpaws. What is it: Pawpaws are a relative of...
GREENWICH, NY
CBS Baltimore

New Online Market Delivers Food From Local Farmers, Vendors Across The Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Market Wagon, a website where customers can buy fresh produce from local farmers or prepared food from other vendors and have it shipped to their home, recently launched in the Baltimore region. Twenty-one vendors in Maryland are on the site, and residents of Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Carroll and Frederick counties, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C., can have food from across the state shipped for a flat fee of $6.95. Vendors include A Friendly Bread in Baltimore, GreenIsland Bakery in Washington, Kitchen Girl Farm in Parkton, Groff’s Content Farm in Rocky Ridge, and Oksana’s Produce Farm in Chestertown. Among the 279 products listed for sale are eggs, different lettuces, fresh cuts of meat, pre-made lasagna and gourmet dog treats, to name a few. Orders are delivered each Tuesday in insulated tote bags with ice packs. No subscription is required. For more information, visit https://marketwagon.com/feed
BALTIMORE, MD
chelseaupdate.com

What to Expect at the Wednesday Farmers Market

The outdoor Chelsea Farmers Markets will continue through the end of October. Come visit the Wednesday market for a great variety of fresh foods. You’ll find eggs, cheese, and meats, as well as seasonal favorites like apple cider and pumpkins. There will also be tomatoes, eggplant, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions,...
CHELSEA, MI
longwoodfl.org

Longwood Farmer's Market

The City of Longwood Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Reiter Park from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Vendor inquires contact 386-564-4222 or email farmersmarket407@gmail.com.
LONGWOOD, FL
kniakrls.com

Final Day of Knoxville Farmers Market

Today is the final day this year of the Knoxville Farmers Market on the west side of the downtown square. Organizer Judy Kinney tells KNIA/KRLS News that people can buy locally-grown food and support a community effort when they attend the Knoxville Farmers Market. Everything sold at the Knoxville farmer’s...
KNOXVILLE, IA
chanhassen.mn.us

Chanhassen Farmers' Market

For farmers’ market information, go to chanhassenfarmersmarket.org or check us out on Facebook at Chanhassen Farmers’ Market. City Center Plaza parking lot. Lower east side of City Hall 7700 Market Boulevard. Questions? E-mail chanhassenfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
CHANHASSEN, MN

