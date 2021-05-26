Meridian Farmers' Market Vendors & Pre-ordering

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Market Wagon, a website where customers can buy fresh produce from local farmers or prepared food from other vendors and have it shipped to their home, recently launched in the Baltimore region. Twenty-one vendors in Maryland are on the site, and residents of Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Carroll and Frederick counties, as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C., can have food from across the state shipped for a flat fee of $6.95. Vendors include A Friendly Bread in Baltimore, GreenIsland Bakery in Washington, Kitchen Girl Farm in Parkton, Groff’s Content Farm in Rocky Ridge, and Oksana’s Produce Farm in Chestertown. Among the 279 products listed for sale are eggs, different lettuces, fresh cuts of meat, pre-made lasagna and gourmet dog treats, to name a few. Orders are delivered each Tuesday in insulated tote bags with ice packs. No subscription is required. For more information, visit https://marketwagon.com/feed

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO