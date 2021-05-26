newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

John Warner was the kind of Republican the country needs now

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT’S DIFFICULT now to remember there was a time when John W. Warner was widely dismissed as an empty suit, notable more for his wealthy wives, square jaw and sartorial elegance than for any claim to gravitas in national affairs. That image of suave playboy and lord of a massive horse-country estate made a nice hook for some early profile writers, but it wasn’t long into his 30-year tenure representing Virginia in the U.S. Senate that the reassessments began. Fusing a tendency for grandiloquence with real gravitas and unquestioned integrity, Mr. Warner, who died Monday at age 94, became a force on military affairs, a standard-bearer for Senate traditions and a Washington personage not beholden to tribal alliance.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
John Warner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#New Democratic Party#Donald J Trump#Political Party#The U S Senate#Democratic#Dixiecrats#Navy#Marine#Supreme Court#Democrats#Mr Warner#President Bill Clinton#Gop Orthodoxy#The Senate#Lockstep Party Loyalty#Senate Traditions#Real Gravitas#Populism#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & CourtsMoscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: GOP’s Warner stood up when it mattered most

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died Wednesday at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”Jeez. Now there’s a sentiment that belongs in a time capsule, along with rotary phones and videocassettes.
Congress & Courtsaltavistajournal.com

Former U.S. Senator John Warner dies

Longtime U.S. Senator from Virginia, John Warner, has died at the age of 94. From his enlistment in the Navy at age 17, to his service with the Marines in the Korean war, to his time as Secretary of the Navy, to his five terms in the United States Senate, John Warner lived an extraordinary life of service and accomplishment.
U.S. PoliticsJournal Inquirer

Our view: Bipartisan hopes misread the situation

President Joe Biden’s efforts to achieve bipartisanship in Congress are well-intentioned but completely misread political reality. The Republican Party of the past — the one of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and even Liz Cheney’s father Dick Cheney during the George W. Bush administration — was willing to compromise to achieve its political ends.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Frida Ghitis writes today's Republican Party is building a political bomb. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism, but could well include real violence.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

John Warner obituary

The US senator John Warner, who has died aged 94, was for a time best known for his brief marriage to the Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor. Craggy of face and crusty of manner, he was central casting’s very image of a conservative Republican senator – dedicated champion of a big navy in the Nixon administration and later a leading advocate of strategic missile defence as chair of the powerful Senate armed services committee.
Presidential ElectionCNET

New party for anti-Trump Republicans? Here's what is happening

Frustrated by the direction the Republican party has taken since nominating Donald Trump as its presidential candidate, a group of of Republican leaders is pushing to "rededicate" the GOP to its founding ideals. Led by Republican and independent leaders, the group put out a public declaration titled A Call for American Renewal. More than 150 leaders have joined.
Congress & Courtsbaconsrebellion.com

John Warner, Virginian

John Warner, who died Tuesday at the age of 94, was an accidental senator. Had it not been for the plane crash that killed Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Richard Obenshain in August of 1978, Warner would have simply been a former Secretary of the Navy who came in second in a bid to get the GOP nomination that year.
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Harrop: Republicans should be embracing a Jan. 6 commission

It has been considered conventional wisdom that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
U.S. Politicsheraldcourier.com

Their View: Why we’ll miss John Warner

Shakespeare gives us one example of a young man who is originally considered a lightweight but grows in office into a serious-minded leader who is respected even by his enemies: The rakish Prince Hal’s transformation into the martial Henry V. Virginia history now gives us another: The life story of...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Republicans Actually Need the Jan. 6 Commission

It's been a given that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
Congress & Courtsgeorgetowner.com

The Last Gentleman: Sen. John Warner

Five-term Republican Senator from Virginia, John Warner, 94, passed away Monday at his home in Alexandria, due to a heart problem. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Warner attended St. Albans School and Woodrow Wilson High School. In the final year of the Second World War and shortly before his 18th birthday in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following the war, he attended Washington and Lee University and later the University of Virginia Law School. After the Korean War broke out in 1950, Warner served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was elected U.S. Senator from Virginia in 1978 and served until 2008.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The GOP Now Stands for Nothing

The Republicans in Congress are blocking a bipartisan investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Their spines crushed by years of obedience to Donald Trump, the members of the GOP have once again retreated from civic responsibility, with one more humiliation of those last few in the party who thought that the Senate Republicans might mimic something like statesmanship.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation

One secret of successful celebrities is knowing when and how to walk away, the graceful exit to live life outside the limelight. The great ones do it instinctively: Paul Newman, Greta Garbo, Michael Jordan, Joe DiMaggio. Sen. John W. Warner had that gift. As he closed out his fifth consecutive U.S. Senate term, the movie-star […] The post Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.