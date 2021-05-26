John Warner was the kind of Republican the country needs now
IT’S DIFFICULT now to remember there was a time when John W. Warner was widely dismissed as an empty suit, notable more for his wealthy wives, square jaw and sartorial elegance than for any claim to gravitas in national affairs. That image of suave playboy and lord of a massive horse-country estate made a nice hook for some early profile writers, but it wasn’t long into his 30-year tenure representing Virginia in the U.S. Senate that the reassessments began. Fusing a tendency for grandiloquence with real gravitas and unquestioned integrity, Mr. Warner, who died Monday at age 94, became a force on military affairs, a standard-bearer for Senate traditions and a Washington personage not beholden to tribal alliance.www.washingtonpost.com