John Warner was the kind of Republican the country needs now

Five-term Republican Senator from Virginia, John Warner, 94, passed away Monday at his home in Alexandria, due to a heart problem. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Warner attended St. Albans School and Woodrow Wilson High School. In the final year of the Second World War and shortly before his 18th birthday in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following the war, he attended Washington and Lee University and later the University of Virginia Law School. After the Korean War broke out in 1950, Warner served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was elected U.S. Senator from Virginia in 1978 and served until 2008.