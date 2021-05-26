State To Air Report On How It Blundered Child Sex Abuse Vote

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of PA. The 65-year-old Barletta is a former mayor of Hazleton and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta said he would focus on boosting the state’s economy, but also aiming to overhaul the state’s election law and fight illegal immigration. Barletta has another strength in a Republican primary: a relationship with former President Donald Trump. Barletta served as Trump’s campaign co-chairman in PA in 2016 before becoming one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill. Another Republican, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale announced earlier this year of his intention to run for governor. More possible GOP gubernatorial candidates are expected to replace Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.