Westerns Ride Again at San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum

The arc of Texas history is, like the arc of ice cream history, long and sticky. Tales of both Texas and ice cream are often punctuated by myth and misinformation. Consider this: There’s a rumor that during lulls in the Battle of the Alamo, Davy Crockett ate straight from a half gallon of butter pecan. I started that rumor, but there are more insidious and divisive murmurings that threaten to further blur our understanding of ice cream history and specifically how it relates to Texas heritage. Therefore, I’ve narrowed the scope of this discussion to focus on myself, and how Blue Bell ice cream has shaped my past and turned me into the ice-cream freeloader who stands in front of Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham this cool March morning.