Westerns Ride Again at San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum
From Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid to The Wild Bunch, the Hollywood Western has staked its claim as one of the most popular genres in the history of movie-making. Dozens of original movie posters, costumes, lobby cards, film clips, and screenings recreate sagebrush cinema magic in the exhibition Still in the Saddle: A New History of the Hollywood Western, on view at San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum from May 28 to Sept. 6.texashighways.com