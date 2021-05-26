Cancel
OT: Sportsbook at Capital One Arena opens at noon today

By TheSpiritOfTech
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy am I posting this here? Because its the first legal sports betting facility to be opened inside of or attached to a professional sports arena in the US. And most likely the first of many, many more to be opened by year's end (I've heard rumors we'll have one at PNC Arena in Raleigh before too long). This is going to make it easy for fans to bet before and during games, potentially even head to the sportsbook during breaks in play to make bets.

#Capital One Arena#Sports Arena#Pnc Arena#Darrenrovell#Pnc Arena#Games#Play#Bets#Blacksburg#Facility#Today#Raleigh#Pic#Rumors
