This May, Lawrence has seen almost twice the amount of rain it normally receives, and more showers are expected to dampen the last two days of the Memorial Day weekend. Shawn Byrne, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said rain is expected to start Sunday evening and continue through Monday morning and early afternoon. He said the Lawrence area could see another 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. Temperatures will also remain cooler than normal through Memorial Day; the highs on Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the mid-60s.