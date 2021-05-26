newsbreak-logo
TRAILER ALERT: Amazon’s Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster ‘The Tomorrow War’

By Sentwali Holder
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next big Sci-Fi action epic just came in with a bang after Amazon dropped their first trailer for The Tomorrow War. The streaming giant is hoping their upcoming tentpole will tip the scales in the action film genre. The film was first set to be released last December at Paramount but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes before Amazon acquired the rights to distribute the film.

thesource.com
