Twin Falls, ID

Shoshone Falls Named One of 30 Best Falls on Earth

By Bill Colley
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ll admit I haven’t seen most of the waterfalls on this list. The first time I ever saw a waterfall of any consequence was when I was a little boy. Niagara Falls was less than a day trip from where we lived. I went back many times over the years and eventually got to see the great cataract from both sides of the international border. I loved getting misted.

Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake

Fundraiser Begins to Restore the Recently Burned Trail to Pillar Falls in Southern Idaho

Last weekend a fire started in the Snake River Canyon and travelled up the canyon wall towards homes on the canyon rim. Emergency responders were able to control the fire before any homes were damaged, but the fire wreaked havoc on the landscape and trail frequented by those hiking to Pillar Falls. Owners of the trail property are now looking for donations to fix the trail area and get it back to a beautiful hike landscape.
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Need Evidence of Drought in Idaho? Read This!

We’re already in fire season. Four-fifths of Idaho is in drought. Reservoirs are low across the western states. This morning I heard a warning during the news on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. The Sawtooth National Forest is urging caution because so much of the land is parched. Four-fifths of Idaho is...
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Out-of-state Visitors to Pay More at Select Idaho State Parks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People visiting Idaho from out-of-state will have to pay double the entry fee at specific state parks and campgrounds beginning today (6/10). The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, announced the daily non-resident fees at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, and Round Lake will be $14 at the gate from June 10, and on. The camping fee at these parks will also double for non-residents from $24 to $48 for basic campsites, and from $32 to $64 for full hookup sites. This is in accordance with new state law, House Bill 93, that specifically looked at increasing the fees at the state's busiest parks. The entry fee at all other Idaho State Parks will remain the same $7 for anyone. “The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities.”
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Missing Idaho Dog Takes up Herding Sheep

Tilly relied on instinct. The dog is back home in North Idaho after a traffic accident. Spooked after her family was involved in the crash, Tilly took off and running. She didn’t appear physically harmed. Her owners and several passersby searched for the animal. The crash happened on Highway 41 near Rathdrum. It was midday Sunday.
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Free Fishing Day: No Idaho License Needed Saturday June 12

The one day of the year where you won't need a license to fish Idaho waters is coming this weekend. Saturday, June 12, is Free Fishing Day in the state. It falls on the second Saturday of June annually. Idaho Fish and Game is touting the day as a great opportunity for those who don't know how to fish to learn how. No license will be required on Saturday to fish on Idaho waters.
Augusta, ME
98.3 The Snake

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

New Season Of ‘Alone’ Is Underway; Features An Idaho Survivalist

I absolutely love the reality show "Alone." We've been watching it since it started back in 2015, and the new season is underway on the History Channel. If you're not familiar with the show "Alone," I give you a quick rundown. Ten survivalists are dropped off at a pre-determined location chosen by the show's producers. The locations are remote, and each contestant is separated by miles of rugged wilderness. Each survivalist is allowed to bring 10 items with them, and whoever makes it the longest without radioing for rescue, wins $500,000.
Environment
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Fire Danger High

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest is warning people that the fire danger in southern Idaho is high. Forest officials say due to prolonged dry weather the fire danger in the area has increased. The current condition means that dead fuels, like dry grass and brush, can catch fire easily. Also, camp fires that are not watched carefully can escape and fires can spread fast. The public is being asked to be very careful while camping on public land and maintain and extinguish all campfires.
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Help Your Neighbor Campaign Restores Faith in Idahoans

Every once in a while amid the doom and gloom, internet trolls, and bad days you come across a story of good that brings sunshine to the blackness. I came across one of those stories today where someone did something good because it was the nice thing to do. I know these things happen more often than we recognize and that's why it's important to shed light on them when we do hear about the kind acts. Like the heroes who offered help during the Snowpocalypse and those who stepped up during the pandemic, there are people doing good things every day around us.
Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake

New Traffic Light in Twin Falls, ID Postponed

Blame it on a shortage of concrete! Twin Falls City Councilwoman Ruth Pierce tells me it will set back completion of the project, although. It’s going to get done. The concrete shortage shouldn’t be a surprise. Unlike the shortages we’ve seen with many other goods the last 15 months, this one wasn’t entirely caused by recent events.You can also look around Idaho and realize the demand is intense from Twin Falls all the way to Payette.