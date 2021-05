What is a childcare desert? 43% of South Dakota. According to the state infrastructure fact sheets published by the White House last month, 43% of South Dakotans live in a “childcare desert,” which the Center for American Progress defined in 2016 as “a ZIP code with at least 30 children under the age of 5 and either no child care centers or so few centers that there are more than three times as many children under age 5 as there are spaces in centers.”