Open Game Thread: 5/26/21

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers (22-31) will battle the Seattle Mariners (25-27) in the AL West Division face-off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Texas failed to bounce back from their last defeat after a 2-3 loss versus the Seattle Mariners on Friday. The Rangers finished the opener with a 0-5 shutout loss on Thursday. Last time out, Texas scored only 2 runs on 8 hits in the loss. Starter Jordan Lyles allowed 6 hits and 3 earned runs with one walk while striking out 8 batters in 6.0 innings pitched. Center Fielder Adolis Garcia and 3rd Baseman Charlie Culberson scored one run on one hit each while Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove two hits with an RBI in the loss. Second Baseman Nick Solak, Right Fielder Joey Gallo, PH Brock Holt, and Catcher Jose Trevino added one hit each in the losing effort for the Rangers.