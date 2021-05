The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that the team has reached an agreement with long snapper Reid Ferguson on a three-year contract extension. Ferguson was voted as a team captain for the Bills in 2020 and 2019 and Sean McDermott has raved about Ferguson’s impact as a leader in recent years. Buffalo signed the former LSU long snapper in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and was later released before the season. He ultimately landed back on the Bills practice squad and took over the job full time in 2017 and has held the role ever since.