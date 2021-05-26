Coming Soon: Nike Kyrie Low 4 N7
The Nike Kyrie Low 4 is the latest addition to the 2021 "N7" Collection as we bring you official images of the sneaker above. The Nike Kyrie Low 4 "N7" starts off with a Light Tan hue covering the majority of the upper which features a gridded mesh construction all throughout. Tan tumbled leather tongue tags which come with "Standing Rock" and the "N7" logo, yellow embroidered Swooshes on the side panels, peach inner liners, and turquoise detailing on the insoles and the rubber outsoles finish off the design. The Nike Kyrie Low 4 "N7" is expected to release in the near future. Are you looking to cop?