This fall, when graduated seniors enter their college campuses as freshmen, their required packing list might have something different on it: a Covid-19 vaccination. More than 100 colleges in the United States, including Atlanta-area colleges Emory University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, plan to require students to be fully vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester. Though some view this precautionary measure as a dangerous threat to personal liberties, colleges can and should require these vaccinations in order to protect their students and the community at large.