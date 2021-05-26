newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albemarle, NC

Albemarle Police continues shooting investigations

By Staff Reports
Stanly News & Press
 3 days ago

Albemarle Police is investigating a series or recent shootings. On May 21, a vehicle was damaged from someone shooting in the area of Park Road. No one was injured in the incident, police said. On May 23, another vehicle was damaged from someone shooting in the area of Inger Street....

thesnaponline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
Albemarle, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Albemarle Police#Park Road#Anonymous#Inger Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Stanly County, NCPosted by
WCNC

NC elementary school evacuated after threat

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Badin Elementary School in Stanly County, North Carolina, was evacuated Wednesday after a threat was made to the school, Badin police confirmed. The school was evacuated around 11:30 a.m., according to a parent, who was notified of the threat by the school's administration. The Stanly County...
Albemarle, NCStanly News & Press

Albemarle officers fired upon during call

Albemarle Police Chief David Dulin confirmed Saturday afternoon an incident where shots were fired at Albemarle police officers. Investigating an attempted armed robbery on South Bell Avenue Friday night, officers spoke to a victim who said a group of juveniles had attempted to sell her a gun. Dulin later said it was suspected to be a handgun, but officers did not see the weapon.
Albemarle, NCStanly News & Press

Medical examiners identify body found at Sagebrush demolition site

The identity of the body found last week at the Sagebrush Steakhouse demolition site has been identified. Albemarle Police Department said the N.C. chief medical examiner and Stanly County medical examiner were able to identify the body as that of Christopher Allen Jernigan, 30, of Lincoln County. Jernigan was reported...
Badin, NCStanly News & Press

Multiple departments respond to downtown Badin fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a Thursday afternoon fire in downtown Badin. The fire was at 38 Falls Road next to the town hall, which was being renovated by contractors working for Tho and Phoudone Naovarath, in order to expand their business, Tho Pizza and Hot Subs. Town Manager Jay...
Lincoln County, NClakenormanpublications.com

Body ID’d as homeless Lincoln County man

Albemarle police have identified a body found behind a building on April 29 as a missing Lincoln County man. The N.C. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Christopher Allen Jernigan, 30, of Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jernigan, who was homeless, was reported missing by...