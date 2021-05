If you're fully vaccinated against COVID and wondering when you'll have to sit down for another dose, you're not alone. The timing of booster shots seems to be the question everyone is asking experts now that many people in the U.S. have received their first shot—159 million to be exact, according to May 19 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors, public health officials, and pharmaceutical companies have given various predictions on booster shot timing and now, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is sharing his timeline.