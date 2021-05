The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that it is increasing the price of some mailing services this summer, pushing the cost of a first-class stamp to 58 cents. The price increase is part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan, introduced in March, to reorganize the Post Office and avoid a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade. The initiative includes longer delivery times for some first-class mail, shorter hours for some post offices and more expensive postal rates.