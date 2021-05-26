Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oldham County, KY

Caldwell: What will we leave behind?

Oldham Era
 8 days ago

Recently, I finished watching “David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet,” a documentary film that Attenborough calls his “witness statement.” The film chronicles the accelerating destruction of the natural world over the course of Attenborough’s 93 years on earth and the increasing peril we face as a species because of environmental degradation.

www.oldhamera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestwood, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
County
Oldham County, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Global Climate Change#Birds#Oceans#Anti American#Co2#South Oldham High School#Amazon Rainforest#Oldham County Schools#God#Uninhabitable Land#Arson#Mass Extinction#War#20th Century#Environmentalism#Global Famine#Tipping Point#Destruction#Swaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesThe Independent

On David Attenborough’s 95 birthday, look at these soothing images of him with animals

Broadcaster, naturalist and national treasure Sir David Attenborough turns 95 on May 8. It’s almost impossible to overstate his influence. Attenborough has brought us iconic documentaries including The Blue Planet and Planet Earth had various animals named in his honour (including the ghost shrimp from Madagascar known as Ctenocheloides attenboroughi), and, more recently, campaigned to raise awareness around the climate crisis and the effect it’s having on the natural world.
CelebritiesBBC America

British Icon of the Week: Sir David Attenborough, the Godfather of Nature Documentaries

The great Sir David Attenborough turns 95 tomorrow (May 8), so we're marking his milestone birthday by making him our British Icon of the Week. If you fancy celebrating his big day by watching some of his landmark nature documentaries such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet, BBC America is showing a whole host of them Saturday, plus a program about his life and career, Attenborough's Journey, which airs at 8pm EST. Check out the full schedule here.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Hannah Montana vs. Sir David Attenborough: Britt's Nonsense Battles

Think of the beginning of most animal documentaries. They often start in forests dense in greenery with a subtle male British accent leading the camera's navigation. One thing you wouldn't expect is to hear an interruption of the narration from a singular female voice singing "You get the limo out front (oh oh) Hottest styles, every shoe, every color." Sir David Attenborough can be seen irritably scanning his surroundings, after all, he was narrating another male bird's mating dance and twig retrieval.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Sir David Attenborough's life and career

Sir David Attenborough, born May 8, 1926, has made a name for himself as a habitual globetrotting natural historian and broadcaster for decades. The English history presenter is considered a national treasure in Britain, from his early work on BBC's 'Life' series to his more recent documentary, 'Our Planet.' For nearly 70 years, Attenborough has written, produced and hosted natural history, bringing the wonders of the world into our homes. Throughout his life and career, Sir Attenborough has been recognized with multiple awards and honors, including 32 honorary degrees from British universities, the Order of Merit, Most Trusted Celebrity in the UK and at least 20 species and genera (living and extinct) named after him. Look back at his wondrous life and career as he celebrates his birthday.
TV & Videoskunr.org

'Attenborough's Journey' Salutes The Broadcaster With A Passion For Nature

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month, Netflix premiered a new documentary, "Life In Color With David Attenborough," in which TV's longest-running nature host employed infrared cameras and other new technologies to show us how other creatures see the world. It was a breathtaking documentary series, the latest from a man who hosted his first nature series in the 1950s for the BBC, back when that TV network was in black and white. Since then, Sir David Attenborough has won BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of our Emmys, for programs filmed not only in black and white, but in color, high-def, 3D and, most recently, 4K. This Saturday, on what will be the exact date of his 95th birthday, the pioneering filmmaker is being saluted with a new BBC America special called "Attenborough's Journey." And what a journey it's been, as narrator Jo Unwin establishes at the start.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Prehistoric Rock Art Discovered in Scotland

ARGYLL, SCOTLAND—The Guardian reports that carved images of red deer have been found in western Scotland at Dunchraigaig cairn, in an area known for prehistoric cup and ring markings, by archaeology student Hamish Fenton. The carvings, on the capstone of a burial cist situated on the side of the cairn, are estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old. “As I shone the torch around [inside the cist], I noticed a pattern on the underside of the roof slab which didn’t appear to be natural markings in the rock,” Fenton said. “I could see that I was looking at a deer stag upside down, and as I continued looking around, more animals appeared on the rock.” Researchers from Historic Environment Scotland have made 3-D scans of the carvings. “While there are a few prehistoric carvings of deer in the UK, the only other ones created in the early Bronze Age are very schematic,” added investigator Tertia Barnett. “It is remarkable that these carvings in Dunchraigaig cairn show such great anatomical detail and there is no doubt about which animal species they represent,” she concluded. To read about a famous 4,800-year-old passage grave on the island of Orkney, go to "Around the World: Scotland."
Wildlifewildlife.org

In nature documentaries, zoom in on conservation — not drama

The cameras were on David, a male chimpanzee fighting with others over females. He gets pretty battered, even losing a finger, while the music turns somber and the lighting fades to black. Viewers assume he’s about to die. That was one scene from the BBC Earth show “Dynasties,” a series...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.4:19-22; quote by Robert Southey

Romans Rom.4:19-20 No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth. Robert Southey (1774-1843) was an English poet of the Romantic school, and Poet laureate from 1813 until his death. Like the other Lake Poets, William Wordsworth and.
Mathematicsevolutionnews.org

Darwin’s Tree Morphs into a Network, with Implications for Intelligent Design

Could the new genomics start a scientific revolution that traps Darwin in its web? His iconic “tree of life” is morphing into a network, thanks to a flood of new data showing that lateral gene transfer (LGT) is ubiquitous. If the opinions of some geneticists take root, phylogenetic studies may become relics of the last paradigm. The implications for evolutionary theory are enormous.
Animalseppingforestguardian.co.uk

From puffins to hippos: 12 species at risk from rising temperatures

Conservationists have highlighted the climate threat to 12 species in the UK and around the world, as they call for action to curb global temperature rises. Here are the species highlighted in the report by WWF and the risks they face. – Atlantic puffins. These “clowns of the sea” that...
Moviesorionmagazine.org

Jane Goodall Is Here to Remind You: “We Are Nature”

“I hope we emerge from this pandemic . . . with a new respect for nature, the natural world, and animals.”. THE LOCKDOWNS around the world kept us in our homes, at a distance from one another, and yet, paradoxically, somehow the distance brought the rest of nature closer. The pandemic has magnified our relationship to the living world.
TV & VideosEsquire

The 10 Best Documentaries on PBS

Newsflash: we’re living in a golden age of documentary filmmaking. All too often maligned as an educational bummer, the genre that once struggled to find a mainstream audience is now pulling down tens of millions of dollars in lucrative streaming deals. Remember when the idea of cozying up with a documentary on a Friday night date was utterly laughable? Now, Netflix and chilling with the documentary sensation of the week is an absolute must for anyone who hopes to remain culturally literate.