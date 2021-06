KENT, Wash. — The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after she was seriously hurt in a rollover crash on I-5. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman was pulled over on the shoulder of northbound I-5 just south of SR 516 in Kent when the driver of a box truck lost control and slammed into the car, causing the car to roll onto its side, Trooper Rick Johnson said.