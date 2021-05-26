newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

Alabama-Florida Will Kickoff SEC on CBS Schedule This Fall

By Rick Nyman
WDEF
 3 days ago

Defending national champion Alabama's game at Florida on Sept. 15 is scheduled to kickoff the Southeastern Conference's game of the week slate on CBS. The network announced on Wednesday several kickoff times and dates for the upcoming college football season. Air Force at Navy will be its first game of the season on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The "SEC on CBS" begins the following week with the Crimson Tide traveling to The Swamp to face the Gators at 3:30 p.m. Georgia-Florida on Oct. 30 is also scheduled for the 3:30 p.m. game of the week slot. The remaining Saturday SEC games on CBS will be determined during the season.

