Assistant Seattle Police Chief Demoted Over 2020 Protest Orders

By Lucas Combos
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — An assistant Seattle police chief has been demoted to captain, resulting from his actions as incident commander during protests on Capitol Hill last summer. Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced his decision Wednesday, two weeks after he reversed disciplinary findings against a lieutenant who authorized the use of tear gas, pepper spray and blast balls on a large group of demonstrators on June 1, 2020.

