Central Carolina Technical College congratulates more than 100 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. Aniyah Britt-Woods of Alcolu Amberlee Floyd of Turbeville Tela Hilliard of Summerton Aykeshia Kates of Manning Chala Pendergrass of Manning Trudy Richbourg of Manning Faith Rivera of Alcolu Karmyn Shivers of Manning Jennifer Smith of Manning Tamia Starling of Manning Dorothy Sweat of Manning Matthew White of Manning Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.