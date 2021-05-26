Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Charles Schwab Challenge odds, preview, and course notes

By Ashley Anderson
twinspires.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his historic win at the PGA Championship, golf’s oldest major champion, Phil Mickelson, will take a swing at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite his stunning win at Kiawah Island’s tumultuous Ocean Course last weekend, the 50-year-old will enter as a +6600...

edge.twinspires.com
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Phil Mickelson
Jordan Spieth
PGA Championship
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - Charles Schwab Challenge

Hello PGA DFS family! What a week at Kiawah Island! Phil Mickelson became golf's oldest-ever major winner by holding off Brooks Koepka Sunday afternoon. The victory was a shock in just about every way imaginable, but obviously the big one is that Phil is nearly 51-years-old! Reminiscent of Jack Nicklaus' victory in the '86 Masters and Tiger's legendary 2019 win at Augusta National, Mickelson once again reminded us that greatness has no true age limit in the game of golf.
Fort Worth, TXblackchronicle.com

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that called six majors

For the fifth and final time this season, the PGA Tour will head to Texas for a tournament. The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge takes place at the par-70 Colonial Country Club, located in Fort Worth, Texas. While the course has a slope rating of 138, making it more difficult than the average course, its short length attracts golfers of many different driving distances. There are just two par-5s and low scores are plentiful as the last six winners have broken 10-under par.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Golf: 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge Draftkings Player Picks

This week, the PGA Tour presents the fantasy golf community with the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. No, I don’t think that we will have the drama that we had at last week’s PGA Championship, but that’s fine. After all, Phil Mickelson’s historic win only happens once in a lifetime I guess. Having stated that, this week’s field is stacked with talent, including 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa, and 2021 Players Championship winner Justin Thomas.
Fort Worth, TXCBS Sports

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, field grade, odds, predictions, best bets at Colonial Country Club

It will be hard to come down off the high of a PGA Championship week that was one of the great majors in the modern era -- punctuated by an incredible leaked Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau video on Monday evening. So the Charles Schwab Challenge has its hands full this week. However, the field is good, the golf course is tremendous and the U.S. Open (!) is around the corner, so the post-PGA lull should be brief if not entirely non-existent.
Fort Worth, TXCBS Sports

Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 predictions, odds: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas picks by PGA insider

A strong post-major field tees off Thursday at Colonial Country Club, with three of the world's top 10 players scheduled to compete at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. The longtime tournament venue in Fort Worth, Texas will offer a far different experience than Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, the site of last week's PGA Championship. Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world with his victory at last week's major championship at age 50, and he has won this event twice, but he is not among the favorites.
Fort Worth, TXnbcsportsedge.com

Golf Pick 'Em: Charles Schwab Challenge matchup breakdowns

Golf Pick 'Em is back for another season of picks and prizes in the NBC Sports Predictor app. The free-to-play game has returned in 2021 and continues this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Each week participants will choose between a series of head-to-head matchups, plus select an overall tournament champion and winning score.
Golffantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook - Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Championship was everything we wanted it to be and more. We had surprises, adversity, tragedy, triumph, and an underdog story. I mean Phil Mickelson isn’t necessarily an underdog being a five time major winner but at the age of 50, he was. How could you not pull for Phil on Sunday? The old veteran battling with one of the young faces of the PGA Tour. Phil never gave him an inch and let Brooks bury himself on the back nine. He became the oldest player in history to ever win a major championship in golf.
GolfGolf Digest

Bubba Watson's brutal finish cost him a couple (hundred) grand

Quail Hollow's notorious difficult finish, AKA The Green Mile, has affected the outcome of many golf tournaments through the years and certainly wreaked havoc with eventual winner Rory McIlroy on Sunday. But more often, the harrowing three-hole stretch just hits tour pros in the wallet. Hard. And this year, Bubba...
GolfMySanAntonio

PXG Tour Professional Jason Kokrak Claims Second PGA TOUR Victory of the Season

Kokrak’s Win at the Charles Schwab Challenge Moves Him to 5th in the FedExCup Season Standings. PXG tour professional, Jason Kokrak, captured his second win of the season during the PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. Kokrak carded an impressive 23 birdies and 40 pars after four rounds to claim his spot at the top of the leaderboard.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jordan Spieth continues U.S. Ryder Cup points climb

Jordan Spieth fell short of claiming his second win of 2021 but continued his climb up the United States Ryder Cup team rankings and the world rankings. Spieth climbed five spots to No 23 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday and is now inside the top 10 for the U.S. Ryder Cup team at No. 9. That's two spots higher than last week, and Spieth is almost assured of representing the U.S. despite still being outside of the six automatic qualifier spots.
Golfohionewstime.com

Xavier graduate Alex Čejka wins senior PGA for the second consecutive year

GolfPGA Tour

Justin Thomas bankrolls viral Michael Visacki’s PGA TOUR dream

DUBLIN, Ohio – Former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas felt a jolt of joy and felt compelled to pay it forward. Like millions of others Thomas saw Michael Visacki’s reaction to Monday qualification at the Valspar Championship earlier this season and was sparked by the emotion of it all as the mini-tour battler broke down while relaying his success to his parents.