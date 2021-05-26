Virgil Abloh Shows Up Packaging For Upcoming Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Dear Summer Collection

Virgil Abloh officially acknowledges the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low “The 50” collection. Officially known as the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low “Dear Summer” collection, this latest collab between Off-White™ and Nike include a total of 50 different colorways of the Nike Dunk Low. Each pair dressed in the same Sail/Neutral Grey color scheme. The only design features that will help differentiate each colorway will be the color of the hiking laces overlay, insoles, tab on the Swoosh, and the number plate reading “XX of 50.” Pair number 50 of 50 pair will come in a Black color blocking which will completely differ from the rest of the pack.