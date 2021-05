Growing up, our parents weren't ones to regularly go camping. We did sometimes go to Oklahoma, where my dad's boss owned a cabin and the main draw was fishing. The cabin was one room with a big screened porch, no running water and an outhouse. There was electricity, so the cook stove made roughing it a little easier. We never knew what we would find when the roll-away beds were unfolded after months of being covered. There was a peacock on the property that woke you with a sound that could only be described as a woman screaming in major distress, which caused major trauma the first time you heard it.