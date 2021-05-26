The Second Pair From The Nike Dunk Low PRM Animal Pack Has Been Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low will be releasing in a perfect colorway for the fall soon as we bring you official images of the “Dusty Olive” pair. This premium colorway of the Nike Dunk Low features a full suede construction all over the upper as the base of the shoe starts off with a dark shade of brown on the toe, side panels, and the canvas ankle. The highlight Dusty Olive hue is then seen on the overlays as well as on the inner liner. To complete that fall theme we see the addition of orange on the Swooshes, laces, tongue branding, heel tab, and the rubber outsole. An exact release date has not been announced yet but expect a drop in the coming months for $100. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.