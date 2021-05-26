newsbreak-logo
Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.

The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.

