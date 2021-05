There wasn't a lot of surprise for Greg Vandagriff when he, together with his son, Brock, won the Football State Championship in 2020. It was a long road for the father and son tandom that had torched much of the Single A Private schools on their path to the title. It was more viewed as a reward for all the hard work and effort that Brock had put in to perfecting his craft as Quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian.