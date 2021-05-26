newsbreak-logo
Bugs and Lola Bunny Appear on The Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Hare

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than two months we’ll see the arrival of Space Jam: “A New Legacy” starring LeBron James and Nike will be taking full advantage of this occasion by releasing sneakers to go along with the movie. On deck we take a look at one of those shoes from the collection with this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hare” which is inspired by both Bugs and Lola Bunny. This Nike Air Force 1 Low starts off with a White leather construction all over the upper with Light Blue Fury detailing landing on the Swooshes, heel tabs, tongue tags, insoles, the “AIR” on the midsoles, and the rubber outsoles. The highlight of this Uptown is the addition of Bugs and Lola Bunny in the Tune Squad jerseys on the tongue tags and the lateral ankles. A release date has not been set yet but keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates on the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hare.”

