Marilyn Manson wanted on ‘active arrest warrant’ for assault

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

GILFORD, New Hamshire (WBZ) — New Hampshire police have an “active arrest warrant” for singer Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson. Gilford Police said Warner is charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault in connection with a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

