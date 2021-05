SOUTHWICK – The Lake Management Committee met on May 13 as it gears up for an active 2021 season. Items reviewed at the meeting included the permit and funding to build a boathouse for the Southwick Police Department on state land. The police department is looking for ways to fund the construction outside of town funds. Lake Management Committee Chair Richard Grannells said there is a lot of grant funding available for water, sewer and safety projects and there may be a way to fund it through grants.