Kauai County, HI

Russian spy ship operating off Kauai, Navy confirms

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian spy ship parked in international waters off Kauai for several days has delayed a Missile Defense Agency missile test, officials said. U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor said in a statement that it “is aware of the Russian vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii, and will continue to track it through the duration of its time here. Through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint capabilities, we can closely monitor all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.”

www.staradvertiser.com
