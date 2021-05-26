newsbreak-logo
20 Years After Meeting, Kate and William Return to St. Andrews—And Have a Secret Date Night at a Local Restaurant!

By Roisin Kelly
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
Prince William and Duchess Kate returned to the university town where they first met as freshers 20 years ago, surprising diners at a local restaurant when they turned up with their security detail in tow!. Diners at Forgan’s restaurant were joined on Tuesday night by the Duke and Duchess of...

Parade

Parade

ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
